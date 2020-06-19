112 Arcadia Park Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage media room tennis court

BEAUTIFUL large home w/ a finished basement in a large family-oriented neighborhood. Separate Living & Dining Rooms, Kitchen has SS Appliances w/ Granite Countertops & Double Ovens. Master Suite w/ Sitting Area, Master Bath has a Jetted Tub and Double Vanities. Three other Bedrooms & a Bonus Room Upstairs. Basement has a Large Media Room w/ Bar, Full Bath, Couple other Misc. Rooms. Large Deck Overlooks Yard and Wooded Area & a 3 Car Garage. The neighborhood boasts of Tennis Courts, Aquatic Centers, Basketball Court, Playgrounds, Lake, Walking Trails & Green Space.