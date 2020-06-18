All apartments in Canton
100 Plumeria Street

100 Plumeria Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA 30114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Plumeria Street Canton GA · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5699279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Plumeria Street have any available units?
100 Plumeria Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Plumeria Street have?
Some of 100 Plumeria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Plumeria Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Plumeria Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Plumeria Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Plumeria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 100 Plumeria Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 Plumeria Street does offer parking.
Does 100 Plumeria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Plumeria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Plumeria Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 Plumeria Street has a pool.
Does 100 Plumeria Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Plumeria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Plumeria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Plumeria Street has units with dishwashers.
