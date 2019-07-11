All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM

673 Daniel Ave

673 Daniel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

673 Daniel Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
East Lake area Cottage-style 2BR, 1BA. Includes Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Fenced Rear Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Daniel Ave have any available units?
673 Daniel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 673 Daniel Ave have?
Some of 673 Daniel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Daniel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
673 Daniel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Daniel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 673 Daniel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 673 Daniel Ave offer parking?
No, 673 Daniel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 673 Daniel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Daniel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Daniel Ave have a pool?
No, 673 Daniel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 673 Daniel Ave have accessible units?
No, 673 Daniel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Daniel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Daniel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Daniel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Daniel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
