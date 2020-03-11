Rent Calculator
All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 575 Quillian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
575 Quillian
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
575 Quillian
575 Quillian Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
575 Quillian Avenue Southeast, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home with large backyard minutes from Marta, Shopping, Kirkwood, EAV, and Ormewood Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 575 Quillian have any available units?
575 Quillian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 575 Quillian have?
Some of 575 Quillian's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 575 Quillian currently offering any rent specials?
575 Quillian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Quillian pet-friendly?
No, 575 Quillian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 575 Quillian offer parking?
Yes, 575 Quillian offers parking.
Does 575 Quillian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Quillian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Quillian have a pool?
No, 575 Quillian does not have a pool.
Does 575 Quillian have accessible units?
No, 575 Quillian does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Quillian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Quillian has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Quillian have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Quillian does not have units with air conditioning.
