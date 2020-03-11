All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

575 Quillian

575 Quillian Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

575 Quillian Avenue Southeast, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home with large backyard minutes from Marta, Shopping, Kirkwood, EAV, and Ormewood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Quillian have any available units?
575 Quillian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 575 Quillian have?
Some of 575 Quillian's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Quillian currently offering any rent specials?
575 Quillian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Quillian pet-friendly?
No, 575 Quillian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 575 Quillian offer parking?
Yes, 575 Quillian offers parking.
Does 575 Quillian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Quillian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Quillian have a pool?
No, 575 Quillian does not have a pool.
Does 575 Quillian have accessible units?
No, 575 Quillian does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Quillian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Quillian has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Quillian have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Quillian does not have units with air conditioning.

