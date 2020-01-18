All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

500 Allendale Dr

500 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Allendale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR/1BA home in convenient Decatur near East Lake area. Corner lot with large yard. Hardwood floors. Near MARTA. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history.  Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Allendale Dr have any available units?
500 Allendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 500 Allendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Allendale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Allendale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 500 Allendale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 500 Allendale Dr offer parking?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 Allendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Allendale Dr have a pool?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 500 Allendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Allendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Allendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Allendale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

