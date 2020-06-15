All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4371 Glenwood

4371 Glenwood Road · (404) 531-7063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3Bed/2Bath · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020.

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

Now leasing ultra spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments minutes from Decatur Square.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Private patio
-Huge walk-in closet
-New modern flooring throughout
-W/D connections (select units)

Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE5663186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Glenwood have any available units?
4371 Glenwood has 3 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 4371 Glenwood have?
Some of 4371 Glenwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Glenwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Glenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 4371 Glenwood is pet friendly.
Does 4371 Glenwood offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Glenwood does offer parking.
Does 4371 Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4371 Glenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Glenwood have a pool?
No, 4371 Glenwood does not have a pool.
Does 4371 Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 4371 Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 Glenwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 4371 Glenwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4371 Glenwood has units with air conditioning.
