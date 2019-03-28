All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3762 Elkridge Dr

3762 Elkridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3762 Elkridge Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have any available units?
3762 Elkridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3762 Elkridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Elkridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Elkridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr offer parking?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3762 Elkridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3762 Elkridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3762 Elkridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

