3761 Greentree Drive

Wonderful, large traditional family home. 4 bdr 2.5 bath home in a quiet well kept Decatur neighborhood. Generous room sizes. Formal living & Dining rooms. Plus family room off kitchen with brick fireplace and sunroom with tile floors. Private back yard. You will love this home! NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.