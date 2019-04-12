All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:53 AM

3684 Glen Mora Dr

3684 Glen Mora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3684 Glen Mora Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
WON'T LAST LONG!!! DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING RANCH IN THE GROWING DECATUR! THIS HOME IS MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have any available units?
3684 Glen Mora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3684 Glen Mora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3684 Glen Mora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3684 Glen Mora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr offer parking?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have a pool?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have accessible units?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3684 Glen Mora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3684 Glen Mora Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3684 Glen Mora Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

