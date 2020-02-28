Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3456 Spring Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3456 Spring Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3456 Spring Circle
3456 Spring Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
3456 Spring Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3456 Spring Circle have any available units?
3456 Spring Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 3456 Spring Circle have?
Some of 3456 Spring Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3456 Spring Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Spring Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Spring Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3456 Spring Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 3456 Spring Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3456 Spring Circle offers parking.
Does 3456 Spring Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Spring Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Spring Circle have a pool?
No, 3456 Spring Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3456 Spring Circle have accessible units?
No, 3456 Spring Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Spring Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3456 Spring Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3456 Spring Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3456 Spring Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Candler-McAfee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Garages
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College