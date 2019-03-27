Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3168 McAfee Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3168 McAfee Rd
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3168 McAfee Rd
3168 Mcafee Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3168 Mcafee Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A gem in a family friendly neighborhood, ready for occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have any available units?
3168 McAfee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 3168 McAfee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3168 McAfee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 McAfee Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd offer parking?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have a pool?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have accessible units?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 McAfee Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3168 McAfee Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Candler-McAfee 2 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Balcony
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Garage
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College