3129 Thrasher Circle
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

3129 Thrasher Circle

3129 Thrasher Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Thrasher Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**MOVE IN BEFORE 11/30/2019 GET A $250 Gift CARD** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**2nd month free with 13 month lease**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

