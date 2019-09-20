All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2955 Dale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2955 Dale Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

2955 Dale Place

2955 Dale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2955 Dale Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch style in Decatur! - Immaculate 2 beds & 2 baths in Decatur. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to a new tenant move in, large fenced backyard, new additional bathroom, as well as and open floor plan. Must see. Home is close to shopping, I-20. A stone's throw from downtown Decatur and a 10 minute drive to east Atlanta Village. Won't last long. No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. Dogs are negotiable, no cats. Some fees apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4841962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Dale Place have any available units?
2955 Dale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2955 Dale Place have?
Some of 2955 Dale Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Dale Place currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Dale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Dale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Dale Place is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Dale Place offer parking?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Dale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Dale Place have a pool?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Dale Place have accessible units?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Dale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Dale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Dale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College