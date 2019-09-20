2955 Dale Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful ranch style in Decatur! - Immaculate 2 beds & 2 baths in Decatur. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to a new tenant move in, large fenced backyard, new additional bathroom, as well as and open floor plan. Must see. Home is close to shopping, I-20. A stone's throw from downtown Decatur and a 10 minute drive to east Atlanta Village. Won't last long. No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. Dogs are negotiable, no cats. Some fees apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4841962)