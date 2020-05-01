All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:35 PM

2804 Mitchell Drive

2804 Mitchell Drive · (678) 218-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2804 Mitchell Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd Month free W/13 Month lease!! Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have any available units?
2804 Mitchell Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2804 Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 2804 Mitchell Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Mitchell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Mitchell Drive does offer parking.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Mitchell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Mitchell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Mitchell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Mitchell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
