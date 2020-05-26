All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2791 Mcafee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2791 Mcafee Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

2791 Mcafee Road

2791 Mcafee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2791 Mcafee Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Mcafee Road have any available units?
2791 Mcafee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2791 Mcafee Road have?
Some of 2791 Mcafee Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 Mcafee Road currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Mcafee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Mcafee Road pet-friendly?
No, 2791 Mcafee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road offer parking?
Yes, 2791 Mcafee Road offers parking.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 Mcafee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road have a pool?
No, 2791 Mcafee Road does not have a pool.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road have accessible units?
No, 2791 Mcafee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2791 Mcafee Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 Mcafee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2791 Mcafee Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College