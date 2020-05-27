All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2723 Ellen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2723 Ellen Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:22 PM

2723 Ellen Way

2723 Ellen Way · (678) 218-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2723 Ellen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 Ellen Way have any available units?
2723 Ellen Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2723 Ellen Way have?
Some of 2723 Ellen Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 Ellen Way currently offering any rent specials?
2723 Ellen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 Ellen Way pet-friendly?
No, 2723 Ellen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2723 Ellen Way offer parking?
No, 2723 Ellen Way does not offer parking.
Does 2723 Ellen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 Ellen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 Ellen Way have a pool?
No, 2723 Ellen Way does not have a pool.
Does 2723 Ellen Way have accessible units?
No, 2723 Ellen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 Ellen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 Ellen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 Ellen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2723 Ellen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2723 Ellen Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity