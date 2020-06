Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW*** Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1134 square ft home in sought after neighborhood. Newly renovated wood flooring throughout, inviting living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with amazing deck. Close to major highways, Downtown and all your shopping needs This is a must see! Move in ready! Renter's Insurance is required.