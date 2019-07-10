All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2678 Northview Avenue

2678 Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2678 Northview Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brick, 1-1/2 story House. Good Condition, but not renovated. Hardwood Floors. Walk to MARTA line. 10 minutes to Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2678 Northview Avenue have any available units?
2678 Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2678 Northview Avenue have?
Some of 2678 Northview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2678 Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2678 Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2678 Northview Avenue offers parking.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
