Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2678 Northview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2678 Northview Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2678 Northview Avenue
2678 Northview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2678 Northview Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brick, 1-1/2 story House. Good Condition, but not renovated. Hardwood Floors. Walk to MARTA line. 10 minutes to Expressway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have any available units?
2678 Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 2678 Northview Avenue have?
Some of 2678 Northview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2678 Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2678 Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2678 Northview Avenue offers parking.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2678 Northview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2678 Northview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Candler-McAfee 2 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Parking
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College