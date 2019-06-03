Rent Calculator
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2667 Yale
2667 Yale Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2667 Yale Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/1 bath with a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom/living space with separate entrance. stainless steel appliances. large private back yard. washer dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2667 Yale have any available units?
2667 Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 2667 Yale have?
Some of 2667 Yale's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2667 Yale currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Yale pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2667 Yale offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Yale offers parking.
Does 2667 Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Yale have a pool?
No, 2667 Yale does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Yale have accessible units?
No, 2667 Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 Yale has units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
