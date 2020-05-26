All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

2656 Northview Ave

2656 Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2656 Northview Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All Brick Ranch. Sunroom. Large, Level Fenced Backyard. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Northview Ave have any available units?
2656 Northview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2656 Northview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Northview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Northview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2656 Northview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2656 Northview Ave offer parking?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2656 Northview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Northview Ave have a pool?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Northview Ave have accessible units?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Northview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2656 Northview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2656 Northview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

