All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2592 Miriam Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2592 Miriam Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

2592 Miriam Lane

2592 Miriam Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2592 Miriam Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Ready Now! This home is vacant** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2592 Miriam Lane have any available units?
2592 Miriam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2592 Miriam Lane have?
Some of 2592 Miriam Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2592 Miriam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2592 Miriam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2592 Miriam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane offer parking?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane have a pool?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2592 Miriam Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2592 Miriam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2592 Miriam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College