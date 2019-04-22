All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2538 Brentwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2538 Brentwood Road
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:43 PM

2538 Brentwood Road

2538 Brentwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2538 Brentwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome Decatur Home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, back yard and location! Apply here: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ TEXT KELLEY for DETAILS: 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Brentwood Road have any available units?
2538 Brentwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2538 Brentwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Brentwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Brentwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road offer parking?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road have a pool?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Brentwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Brentwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College