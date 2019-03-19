All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2485 Ousley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2485 Ousley Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2485 Ousley Court

2485 Ousley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2485 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Decatur, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway. Private, large fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 Ousley Court have any available units?
2485 Ousley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2485 Ousley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2485 Ousley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 Ousley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2485 Ousley Court is pet friendly.
Does 2485 Ousley Court offer parking?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not offer parking.
Does 2485 Ousley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 Ousley Court have a pool?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2485 Ousley Court have accessible units?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 Ousley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2485 Ousley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2485 Ousley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balcony
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GarageCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College