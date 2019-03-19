2403 Whites Mill Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Must See! This recently renovated large open ranch just off I-20 between Candler Rd and 2nd Ave. Great Location! Original hardwoods throughout main rooms with ceramic tiled kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric cook top with wall oven. Newer tiled Master bath with walk in shower, vanity and toilet. Back deck provides extra seasonal living space and is just off of Breakfast room with double glass doors. Neutral colors. 2 car open carport. Pets are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. 50 lb limit. Fenced in backyard. No section 8.