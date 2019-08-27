2369 Cranbrooke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37367200a0 ---- Renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, new appliances, beautiful hardwood floors in the living area, Master Suite with walk in closets, Spacious bedrooms and guest bath. Large deck and patio great for entertaining or just relaxing. This is a must see! Must call office to schedule showings. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.