Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

2369 Cranbrooke Drive

2369 Cranbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2369 Cranbrooke Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37367200a0 ---- Renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, new appliances, beautiful hardwood floors in the living area, Master Suite with walk in closets, Spacious bedrooms and guest bath. Large deck and patio great for entertaining or just relaxing. This is a must see! Must call office to schedule showings. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have any available units?
2369 Cranbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have?
Some of 2369 Cranbrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 Cranbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Cranbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Cranbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive offer parking?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2369 Cranbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2369 Cranbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

