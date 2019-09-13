All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated September 13 2019 at 1:28 PM

2358 Dawn Court

2358 Dawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

2358 Dawn Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Massive House
Full Suite Downstairs
New Kitchen Tile
Move in Ready
Great Area

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Dawn Court have any available units?
2358 Dawn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2358 Dawn Court currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Dawn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Dawn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2358 Dawn Court is pet friendly.
Does 2358 Dawn Court offer parking?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not offer parking.
Does 2358 Dawn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Dawn Court have a pool?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not have a pool.
Does 2358 Dawn Court have accessible units?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Dawn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Dawn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 Dawn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
