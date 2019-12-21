All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2357 Marion Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2357 Marion Cir
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2357 Marion Cir

2357 Marion Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2357 Marion Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Marion Cir have any available units?
2357 Marion Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2357 Marion Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Marion Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Marion Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 Marion Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2357 Marion Cir offer parking?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Marion Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Marion Cir have a pool?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Marion Cir have accessible units?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Marion Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2357 Marion Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2357 Marion Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College