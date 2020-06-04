All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2339 Chevy Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2339 Chevy Chase Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

2339 Chevy Chase Lane

2339 Chevy Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2339 Chevy Chase Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have any available units?
2339 Chevy Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have?
Some of 2339 Chevy Chase Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Chevy Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Chevy Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Chevy Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 Chevy Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 Chevy Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College