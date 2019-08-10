2320 Mark Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Decatur Ranch - This home has all the good stuff! New kitchen with modern appliances and tile floor, All new paint! Truly move in ready! The washer and Dryer stay! Warm, refinished hardwoods welcome throughout. Electric furnace and water heater is efficient, and eliminates the need for a gas bill. Greet location adjoining Mark Trail Park means its easy to enjoy. Home is minutes form I20, I285, Decatur, Atlanta, what a great place to come home! Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent



(RLNE4597813)