All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2320 Mark Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2320 Mark Trail
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2320 Mark Trail

2320 Mark Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2320 Mark Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Decatur Ranch - This home has all the good stuff! New kitchen with modern appliances and tile floor, All new paint! Truly move in ready! The washer and Dryer stay! Warm, refinished hardwoods welcome throughout. Electric furnace and water heater is efficient, and eliminates the need for a gas bill. Greet location adjoining Mark Trail Park means its easy to enjoy. Home is minutes form I20, I285, Decatur, Atlanta, what a great place to come home! Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

(RLNE4597813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Mark Trail have any available units?
2320 Mark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2320 Mark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Mark Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Mark Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Mark Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Mark Trail offer parking?
No, 2320 Mark Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Mark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Mark Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Mark Trail have a pool?
No, 2320 Mark Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Mark Trail have accessible units?
No, 2320 Mark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Mark Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Mark Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Mark Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Mark Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College