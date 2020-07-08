All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2245 Pinewood Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:51 AM

2245 Pinewood Drive

2245 Pinewood Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2061289
Location

2245 Pinewood Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,260, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,260

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
2245 Pinewood Drive has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2245 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 Pinewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2245 Pinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2245 Pinewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
