Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2241 Colleen Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2241 Colleen Court
2241 Colleen Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2241 Colleen Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2241 Colleen Court have any available units?
2241 Colleen Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 2241 Colleen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Colleen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Colleen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2241 Colleen Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2241 Colleen Court offer parking?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not offer parking.
Does 2241 Colleen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Colleen Court have a pool?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Colleen Court have accessible units?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Colleen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Colleen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Colleen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
