Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2229 Whites Mill Road

Location

2229 Whites Mill Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Decatur, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have any available units?
2229 Whites Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2229 Whites Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Whites Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Whites Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Whites Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road offer parking?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have a pool?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Whites Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Whites Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
