All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2202 Troutdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2202 Troutdale Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

2202 Troutdale Drive

2202 Troutdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2202 Troutdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have any available units?
2202 Troutdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2202 Troutdale Drive have?
Some of 2202 Troutdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Troutdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Troutdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Troutdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive offer parking?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Troutdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Troutdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Troutdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College