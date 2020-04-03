All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

2182 Loring Court

2182 Loring Court · (678) 218-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2182 Loring Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**2nd month free with 13 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 Loring Court have any available units?
2182 Loring Court has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2182 Loring Court have?
Some of 2182 Loring Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 Loring Court currently offering any rent specials?
2182 Loring Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 Loring Court pet-friendly?
No, 2182 Loring Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2182 Loring Court offer parking?
No, 2182 Loring Court does not offer parking.
Does 2182 Loring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2182 Loring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 Loring Court have a pool?
No, 2182 Loring Court does not have a pool.
Does 2182 Loring Court have accessible units?
No, 2182 Loring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 Loring Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2182 Loring Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2182 Loring Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2182 Loring Court does not have units with air conditioning.
