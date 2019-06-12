All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2164 Galway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2164 Galway Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

2164 Galway Lane

2164 Galway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2164 Galway Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 and 2 1/2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long!
**Renters insurance required** **HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 Galway Lane have any available units?
2164 Galway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2164 Galway Lane have?
Some of 2164 Galway Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Galway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Galway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Galway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2164 Galway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2164 Galway Lane offer parking?
No, 2164 Galway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2164 Galway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 Galway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Galway Lane have a pool?
No, 2164 Galway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2164 Galway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2164 Galway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Galway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2164 Galway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2164 Galway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2164 Galway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College