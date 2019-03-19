All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2157 Barbara Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2157 Barbara Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2157 Barbara Lane

2157 Barbara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2157 Barbara Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 Barbara Lane have any available units?
2157 Barbara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2157 Barbara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Barbara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Barbara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 Barbara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane offer parking?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have a pool?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have accessible units?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College