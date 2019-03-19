Rent Calculator
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2157 Barbara Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2157 Barbara Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2157 Barbara Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have any available units?
2157 Barbara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 2157 Barbara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Barbara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Barbara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 Barbara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane offer parking?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have a pool?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have accessible units?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 Barbara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 Barbara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
