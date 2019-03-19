All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Barbara Lane

Location

2116 Barbara Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR / 2Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in DECATUR, GA.

Amenities include:

- Fresh Paing
- Big Bedroom
- Big Kitchen With Lots of Cabinets
- Dining Room
- Hardwood Floors
-Nice Big Back & Front Yards

Rent is $925 per month with a $925 deposit.

Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no evictions in the past 3 years

Call show contact info . Your calls will be answered live or if on another line, your call will be returned right away. We cannot accept texts or e-mail at this time but would be happy to speak with you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Barbara Lane have any available units?
2116 Barbara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2116 Barbara Lane have?
Some of 2116 Barbara Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Barbara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Barbara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Barbara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Barbara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane offer parking?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane have a pool?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane have accessible units?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Barbara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Barbara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

