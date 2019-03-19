All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2108 Barberrie Ln
2108 Barberrie Ln

2108 Barberrie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Barberrie Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home near the Belt Line. Not far from the golf course and conveniently located near shopping center. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and a great find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have any available units?
2108 Barberrie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2108 Barberrie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Barberrie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Barberrie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln offer parking?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have a pool?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have accessible units?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Barberrie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Barberrie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

