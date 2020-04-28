Rent Calculator
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2083 Green Forrest Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2083 Green Forrest Drive
2083 Green Forrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2083 Green Forrest Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have any available units?
2083 Green Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have?
Some of 2083 Green Forrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2083 Green Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2083 Green Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 Green Forrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive offer parking?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2083 Green Forrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2083 Green Forrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2083 Green Forrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
