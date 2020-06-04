All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2062 Whites Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2062 Whites Mill Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:00 PM

2062 Whites Mill Road

2062 Whites Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2062 Whites Mill Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have any available units?
2062 Whites Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2062 Whites Mill Road have?
Some of 2062 Whites Mill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 Whites Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Whites Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Whites Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road offer parking?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have a pool?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 Whites Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 Whites Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2062 Whites Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College