Last updated November 29 2019 at 4:52 PM

2052 Cherrybrook Drive

2052 Cherrybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2052 Cherrybrook Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have any available units?
2052 Cherrybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2052 Cherrybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Cherrybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Cherrybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 Cherrybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2052 Cherrybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
