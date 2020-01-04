All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2037 Oak Park Ln

2037 Oak Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Oak Park Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths Townhouse. Close to Schools, Shopping, I-20 & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have any available units?
2037 Oak Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2037 Oak Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Oak Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Oak Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln offer parking?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have a pool?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 Oak Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 Oak Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 Oak Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

