All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2033 Rosewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2033 Rosewood Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:16 AM

2033 Rosewood Road

2033 Rosewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2033 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Living and dining area with hardwood floors, appliances included. Bedrooms with new carpet, lots of upgrades
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Rosewood Road have any available units?
2033 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2033 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road offer parking?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Rosewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College