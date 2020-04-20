All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D"
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D"

2027 Oak Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Oak Park Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Condo -

(RLNE5617238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have any available units?
2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" offer parking?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have a pool?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have accessible units?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Oak Park LAne Building "D" does not have units with air conditioning.

