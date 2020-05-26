All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated May 26 2020

2024 Rosewood Road

2024 Rosewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Rosewood Road have any available units?
2024 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2024 Rosewood Road have?
Some of 2024 Rosewood Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road offer parking?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Rosewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Rosewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

