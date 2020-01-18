All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2010 aUSTIN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2010 aUSTIN DR
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

2010 aUSTIN DR

2010 Austin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2010 Austin Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED AND READY - 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH DUAL HVAC, PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD. OPEN KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE DINNING ROOM. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, WALK IN CLOSETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have any available units?
2010 aUSTIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2010 aUSTIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
2010 aUSTIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 aUSTIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR offer parking?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR does not offer parking.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have a pool?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have accessible units?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 aUSTIN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 aUSTIN DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2010 aUSTIN DR has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College