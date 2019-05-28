All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

1993 Normal Street

1993 Normal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1993 Normal Street, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. Must apply separately at petscreening.com

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1993 Normal Street have any available units?
1993 Normal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1993 Normal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1993 Normal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1993 Normal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1993 Normal Street is pet friendly.
Does 1993 Normal Street offer parking?
No, 1993 Normal Street does not offer parking.
Does 1993 Normal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1993 Normal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1993 Normal Street have a pool?
No, 1993 Normal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1993 Normal Street have accessible units?
No, 1993 Normal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1993 Normal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1993 Normal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1993 Normal Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1993 Normal Street has units with air conditioning.

