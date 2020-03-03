Rent Calculator
1991 Merle Circle
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM
1991 Merle Circle
1991 Merle Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1991 Merle Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1991 Merle Circle have any available units?
1991 Merle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 1991 Merle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1991 Merle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 Merle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1991 Merle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1991 Merle Circle offer parking?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1991 Merle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 Merle Circle have a pool?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1991 Merle Circle have accessible units?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 Merle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1991 Merle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1991 Merle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
