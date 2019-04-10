All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:53 PM

1983 Mark Trail

1983 Mark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Mark Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch home with beautiful hardwoods throughout, nice private fenced-in backyard that is great for pets and entertaining, lots of natural light, separate dining, carport with extra room for additional two cars in driveway, shed on back great for small workshop, 1125 sq ft. Includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air. Under 1/2 mile walk to MARTA route 34 which connects to E Lake Train within 11 minutes of departure.

Resident pays all utilities: Electric, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care, pest control (excluding termite bond).

Pets accepted with $350 deposit and $35.00/month fee.

Application fee per applicant-$50.00
Lease Administration Fee-$50.00
Deposit:-$1245.00

Apply online at: https://emeraldpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

