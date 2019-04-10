1983 Mark Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home with beautiful hardwoods throughout, nice private fenced-in backyard that is great for pets and entertaining, lots of natural light, separate dining, carport with extra room for additional two cars in driveway, shed on back great for small workshop, 1125 sq ft. Includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air. Under 1/2 mile walk to MARTA route 34 which connects to E Lake Train within 11 minutes of departure.



Resident pays all utilities: Electric, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care, pest control (excluding termite bond).



Pets accepted with $350 deposit and $35.00/month fee.



Application fee per applicant-$50.00

Lease Administration Fee-$50.00

Deposit:-$1245.00



Apply online at: https://emeraldpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.