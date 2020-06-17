All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1979 Mcafee Pl

1979 Mcafee Place · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Mcafee Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute, Updated Bungalow. Decatur Area. Hardwood Floors. Very Near East Lake Golf Course. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have any available units?
1979 Mcafee Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1979 Mcafee Pl have?
Some of 1979 Mcafee Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 Mcafee Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1979 Mcafee Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 Mcafee Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl offer parking?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have a pool?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have accessible units?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 Mcafee Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1979 Mcafee Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1979 Mcafee Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
